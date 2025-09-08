AIYF stages protest

Guntur: The All India Youth Federation Mangalagiri Constituency committee staged a protest on Sunday at the Ambedkar statue in Mangalagiri town, demanding that the coalition government immediately release the job calendar.

Speaking on the occasion, AIYF district secretary Sk Vali said that during elections, Nara Lokesh, in his Yuvagalam Padayatra, had promised in front of thousands of unemployed youth that a new job calendar would be released on January 1st once the coalition came to power.

He alleged that the coalition secured votes by making false promises and later deceived the unemployed.

He pointed out that students who completed their degrees and post-graduation are now forced to work for Rapido and Zomato to survive.

He demanded that the government immediately issue notifications for the 2.3 lakh vacant jobs in state departments. He also expressed anger that the government failed to implement its promise of unemployment allowance.

AIYF city president Chinnapotula Srinivas, AIYF constituency secretary Jalaadi Naveen demanded that unemployment allowance be given immediately, keeping in view the serious unemployment problem.

AIYF leaders Inturi Gopiraju, D Siraj, J Samuel were present.