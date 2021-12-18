'Akhanda' brings Ongole bulls a craze all over again

The viewers of the film fans of the man of masses Balakrishna and the people who have a connection with the Ongole bulls felt Goosebumps with the hero's entry scene with a roar "Basva" and other crucial scenes in the movie.



The ferocious performance of Ongole breed bulls in this movie has created a craze for the animals again. The bulls of the Ongole breed are not only being reared for agricultural works but also as a symbol of vigour in both Telugu states. Most of the Ongole bulls, including those bulls featured in the Akhanda movie, became a craze in the spectators at the boulder pulling races being conducted in the Andhra Pradesh, in this month of Sankranti festival.

The Ongole Bulls breed is known for its strength and endurance in even harsh atmospheres. The farmers loved these masculine animals which are capable of working for many hours and made them part of their family. The farmers in the Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Anantapur, Guntur and Krishna used this breed in their farms for centuries to plough and till their lands, as they are tough, tolerant of high temperatures and diseases and can work long sessions in the dry land.

After the harvest is complete, they used to give a long holiday to the animals with perks like massage, a variety of food and exercise. By the time of Sankranti, the first festival after harvest, the bulls would be vigorous by reclaiming their strength, muscle power and ready for the next season. Though the breed of Ongole bulls is popular in the other parts of the world for their juicy meat, they became the trophies for wealthy people and things to uphold their respect in both Telugu states. The farmers' who can spend lakhs of rupees to rear the high, hissing and powerful bulls as prized possessions, participate in the boulder pulling races at various places, during this Sankranti season.

Tollywood, which made many socio-fantasy movies never forgot to feature the Ongole bulls to display the loyal, loving and obedient to animals owners and yet ferocious and attacking animals on the enemies. Though the directors worried to cast the real animals in the feature films for various reasons and taking the help of the graphics, director Boyapati Srinu opted for the real Ongole bulls that are champions of many boulder-pulling races in his film with Balayya, the Akhanda.

The viewers of the film, fans of the man of masses Balakrishna and the people who have a connection with the Ongole bulls felt Goosebumps with the hero's entry scene and other crucial scenes in the movie. A native of Koppuravuru village near Pedakakani, Thota Srinivasa Rao is the owner of the four bulls that are featured in the movie Akhanda. Overwhelming over the response from the public and viewers on the performance of his bulls in the movie, Srinivasa Rao said that the director, who is a native of the Pedakakani village, approached them after witnessing the photographs of the bulls at recent boulder pulling races. Being a fan of Balakrishna and proud owner of the bulls, he happily agreed to the shooting with them for 10 days at Ramoji Film City and for 20 days at Arunachalam. He said that the onlookers are showing much interest in learning about his bulls after they know that they are Akhanda Bulls, and he is happy for the revival of craze to the Ongole breed with them. However, the sad part of it is that the bull which played the role of 'Basava' along with four other bulls from here in the film is no more.