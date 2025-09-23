AKNU inks pact with Nandi Foundation

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) and the Nandi Foundation have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide skill development training to students. The agreement wassigned on Monday in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof S Prasanna Sree, with Registrar Prof KV Swamy and Nandi Foundation’s Regional Manager Srilakshmi exchanging the documents.

Speaking about the partnership, the Vice-Chancellor stated that the Nandi Foundation, one of India’s largest and fastest-growing social sector organisations, works extensively in youth skill development, sustainable agriculture, and girls’ education.

She highlighted that through the Mahindra Pride Classroom (MPC) initiative, the foundation aims to bring underprivileged youth into the mainstream with training programmes ranging from 36 to 120 hours.

This marks the first time the Nandi Foundation has partnered with a university in Andhra Pradesh, a step Prof Prasanna Sree expressed great satisfaction about. The MoU will benefit approximately 22,000 students from the university’s campuses in Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, and Tadepalligudem, as well as its affiliated colleges in the combined Godavari districts. The training, which will be provided free of cost, will focus on essential job-ready skills.

Nandi Foundation Regional Manager Srilakshmi also expressed her happiness at partnering with Adikavi Nannaya University, the first of its kind in the state. She thanked Vice-Chancellor Prof Prasanna Sree for providing this valuable opportunity to the students.

The event was attended by University Training and Placement Officer Prof B Jagan Mohan Reddy, other university officials and faculty.