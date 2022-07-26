AKNU students stage stir over hostel problems

Rajamahendravaram (Est Godavari District): Several students staged a protest at the main gate of Adikavi Nannaya University here on Monday under the auspices of Students Federation of India to resolve the problems at the varsity.

YSRCP CGC member Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi extended her support to the students. She said that even though students had told the authorities about their problems for some time, there was no response from them. She said that regrettably, even a fair demand like good food and accommodation was ignored. She alleged that though there are stones and insects in the rice, the authorities are not taking action against mess contractors.

Vijayalakshmi wondered whether the University officials could not see the unhygienic environment behind the hostel. Stating that the university authorities were threatening students, who raise the demands, she said that irregularities regarding scholarships also came to her notice, she said. The YSRCP leader demanded immediate action from the university authorities. If they don't respond, the authorities have to face serious consequences, she warned. The university officials gave a written assurance to solve the problems.