AKNU VC Prasanna Sree receives Ratnasinhji Mahida Award

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor Prof Sattupati Prasanna Sree was honoured with the prestigious Ratnasinhji Mahida Memorial Award by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel in a grand ceremony held on Saturday at Rajpipla in Gujarat’s Narmada district.

This award, instituted this year in memory of the eminent social reformer Late Ratnasinhji Mahida, recognises exceptional contributions in the field of education and tribal welfare.

In its inaugural edition, the award was presented to two distinguished academicians, including Prof Prasanna Sree and Dr Madhukarbhaai S Padvi, Vice-Chancellor of Birsa Munda Tribal University.

Speaking to The Hans India, Prof Prasanna Sree expressed her delight, saying it was a great honour to receive an award established in the name of such an inspiring figure. She stated that the recognition further reinforced her responsibility towards the cause of tribal education and linguistic empowerment.

Notably, Prof Prasanna Sree has developed scripts for 19 tribal languages, a contribution that played a major role in her selection for the award.

Prasanna Sree praised the tireless efforts of the late Ratnasinhji Mahida in the fields of tribal welfare and education, calling his legacy invaluable.

Prof Prasanna Sree reiterated her commitment to advancing the dreams and ideals for tribal welfare and pledged to work toward educational empowerment in tribal communities.

Faculty, staff, and officials at Adikavi Nannaya University extended their heartfelt congratulations to the Vice-Chancellor for this remarkable achievement.