AKPL achieves highest discharge rate

Nellore: Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL) has achieved two significant operational milestones in September 2025, reinforcing its position as one of the most efficient and customer-focused ports on India’s eastern seaboard.

In a landmark achievement, vessel MV Eurybia, carrying 1,84,649 MT of imported iron ore for JSW Steel, berthed at Berth No. 5 on 22 September 2025. AKPL achieved the highest-ever discharge rate of 61,500 MT in 24 hours, setting a new benchmark in operational efficiency and turnaround, according to Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited Chief Executive Officer Jagdish Patel. Further strengthening its cargo profile, AKPL has successfully handled its first-ever Rock Phosphate shipment in September 2025. Blue Phosphate Ltd, a new customer, brought a parcel of 13,100 MT on the vessel MV Glamor for its plant in Kadapa district.

Impressed with the efficiency and customer service at AKPL, Blue Phosphate Ltd has committed to routing all future Rock Phosphate shipments through the port. This accomplishment underscores the seamless coordination, dedication, and teamwork of multiple departments, further establishing AKPL’s reputation as a high-performance port for bulk cargo handling, the CEO said.