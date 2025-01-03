Akshara helps students develop reading habit

Bhimavaram: WestGodavari district joint collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy said that ‘Akshara’ programme has been designed to promote reading among children. “A book can inspire every person and provide a source of inspiration. A book revives the inner soul. A book can guide us to the best in us,” he said

He said that the aim of ‘Akshara’ is to collect books through donations. The book can be old or new, literature or fiction, mythological or scientific, self-help or story or competitive exam-based-- anything that has helped you or inspired you, or something you have read and set aside. He said that by participating in this programme and donating books, people should help students read books. To donate books, for more details, people can contact West Godavari joint collector CC Adimurthy at 62814-24782.