  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

AKU student wins silver in weightlifting

  • Created On:  29 Nov 2025 11:45 AM IST
AKU student wins silver in weightlifting
X

Ongole: N Venkata Mahesh, a student from Andhra Kesari University, Ongole, clinched a silver medal in 79 kg weightlifting category at the ongoing Khelo India University Games held in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Mahesh, a second-year student at Bellamkonda Degree College in CS Puram (affiliated to Andhra Kesari University), demonstrated exceptional talent throughout the tournament, progressing steadily through rounds before securing the runner-up position in the finals. Dr I Devi Vara Prasad, Assistant Professor from the university’s Physical Education Department, served as his coach and team manager.

Tags

ChatGPT said: Khelo India University GamesWeightlifting Silver MedalN Venkata MaheshAndhra Kesari UniversityOngoleSports Achievement

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Grand Launch of the Microvascular & Endovascular Hands-On Workshop Under the Aegis of the Renova Institute of Neurological Sciences

Grand Launch of the Microvascular & Endovascular Hands-On Workshop Under the Aegis of the Renova Institute of Neurological Sciences

National News

More
Share it
X