AKU student wins silver in weightlifting

Ongole: N Venkata Mahesh, a student from Andhra Kesari University, Ongole, clinched a silver medal in 79 kg weightlifting category at the ongoing Khelo India University Games held in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Mahesh, a second-year student at Bellamkonda Degree College in CS Puram (affiliated to Andhra Kesari University), demonstrated exceptional talent throughout the tournament, progressing steadily through rounds before securing the runner-up position in the finals. Dr I Devi Vara Prasad, Assistant Professor from the university’s Physical Education Department, served as his coach and team manager.