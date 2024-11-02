Alapati appeals for support in MLC polls

Vijayawada: Former minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad has requested the graduates to support his candidature as the MLC of Krishna and Guntur District Graduates constituency election which is the first election to be held for the Legislative Council after the formation of the NDA government in the State.

He promised that he would stand for the development of real estate sector and would contribute to finding solutions for the problems faced by the sector.

Alapati was the special guest at the general body meeting of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) organised in Vijayawada on Friday.

Alapati said that during the last five years of YSRCP rule, all the systems were weakened and all the communities were in dire straits due to Jagan’s anarchy. He said that not even a single sector has seen development.

He said under the NDA rule in the State, people of all sections are happy. The benefits of the welfare schemes are reaching the targeted sections and the State government has been laying equal focus on development.

Rajendra Prasad said that the government was paying special attention to find solutions to the problems faced by the real estate sector. He appealed to NAREDCO representatives that all graduates of erstwhile Krishna and Guntur districts should register as voters and vote for him as the alliance candidate and elect him with a huge majority.

Earlier, NAREDCO Central Zone president Sandeep Mandava informed the gathering that Alapati has been selected as the candidate of the ruling alliance in the Krishna Guntur district MLC election to be held in March next year.

NAREDCO executive vice-president Paruchuri Kiran, treasurer Chava Ramesh, Central zone general secretary S V Ramana, treasurer Potla Krishna and others participated in the meeting.