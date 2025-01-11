ALC served showcause notice on autonomous status

Machilipatnam: Registrar Prof K Sobhan Babu of Krishna University served show-cause notice to Andhra Loyola College of Vijayawada to explain in detail regarding the lapse in maintaining the autonomous status and the continuation of operations as an autonomous institution, particularly in relation to the courses being offered in autonomous mode.

The three-member committee constituted by the university has already conducted a site visit, reviewed all relevant documents provided by the institution and submitted its findings to the university, the Registrar said in the show-cause notice.

According to him, the committee has observed serious violations related to the academic, examination, financial and administrative functions of the college in the absence of an active autonomous status. The violations included conducting meetings of the Board of Studies, Academic Senate, Planning and Evaluation committee and the Governing Body/ Board of Management without the requisite prior approval from the university.

The Registrar stated that the show-cause notice was served in accordance with the University Grants Commission Notification on Regulations-2023.

Moreover, the Registrar pointed out that the college has not applied for NAAC accreditation six months prior to the expiry of the accreditation cycle.

The college has failed to inform the university regarding the conduct of essential statutory meetings after the lapse of its autonomous status particularly for the period from September 2021 to the present. The statutory meetings include the governing body, academic council, board of studies, finance committee, planning and evaluation committee, examinations, commencement of new courses and academic programmes, student admissions after lapse of autonomy, hike in fee structure beyond the approved rates.

The Registrar sought a detailed explanation on the lapses and warned in case of failure to comply with the request, the university will initiate appropriate action in the interest of the stakeholders of the college.