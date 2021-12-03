Alcohol addicted son brutally kills mother for refusing to give money in Guntur

The tragic incident was reported where a son murdered his mother for denying money for liquor in Vallur of Guntur district. According to SI D Ravindra Babu, Sita Mahalakshmi (65) of Valluru in the mandal has two sons while her husband died a few years ago. With this, Sita Mahalakshmi is living alone in her house. Her son Prabhakar Reddy addicted to alcohol and use to harass her for money.



Against this background, the accused came to his mother Sita Mahalakshmi on Wednesday night to asked money for alcohol who refused. Angered by his mother's refusal, Prabhakar Reddy hit his mother on the head with a rock in the house. The elderly mother died in a pool of blood while Prabhakar Reddy escaped.



Ponnur Rural CI Srinivasa Rao and SI Ravindra Babu said that the case is being registered and investigated as per the complaint of Sita Mahalakshmi's other son Sudhakar Reddy.