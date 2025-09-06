  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

ALIET showcases innovative best practices

ALIET showcases innovative best practices
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology (ALIET) here, organised Best Practices...

Vijayawada: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology (ALIET) here, organised Best Practices Presentation on the eve of Teachers’ Day, where various departments highlighted their innovative approaches to academic and institutional development.

The event was evaluated by Peeyush Manohar Pahade, president of the IQAC Cluster–India, who underlined the importance of such initiatives in strengthening quality benchmarks and nurturing a culture of continuous improvement in higher education.

Aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and NAAC accreditation standards, the programme emphasised innovation, experiential learning, inclusivity, and holistic student development. After a rigorous evaluation, the IT Department won first prize, the EEE Department secured second place, and the ECE Department received third place, reflecting their commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and quality enhancement in alignment with national priorities and global educational standards.

Dr Joji Reddy, Secretary and Director, Dr S Emmanuel, Dr O Mahesh, Principal also participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick