ALIET showcases innovative best practices

Vijayawada: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology (ALIET) here, organised Best Practices Presentation on the eve of Teachers’ Day, where various departments highlighted their innovative approaches to academic and institutional development.

The event was evaluated by Peeyush Manohar Pahade, president of the IQAC Cluster–India, who underlined the importance of such initiatives in strengthening quality benchmarks and nurturing a culture of continuous improvement in higher education.

Aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and NAAC accreditation standards, the programme emphasised innovation, experiential learning, inclusivity, and holistic student development. After a rigorous evaluation, the IT Department won first prize, the EEE Department secured second place, and the ECE Department received third place, reflecting their commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and quality enhancement in alignment with national priorities and global educational standards.

Dr Joji Reddy, Secretary and Director, Dr S Emmanuel, Dr O Mahesh, Principal also participated.