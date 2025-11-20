Alipiri police nab notorious chain snatcher, bike thief

Tirupati: Alipiri police have arrested a man involved in a series of five chain snatching cases and one bike theft that happened on October 4..

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, SP Subbarayudu revealed the details of the case, he said routine vehicle checks were being conducted near Autonagar Cotton Mill Railway Gate.

When the police signaled him to stop his bike, he abandoned the bike and tried to escape but was caught by the police personnel. The accused was identified as Gurmukh( 53), from Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh

Investigation revealed that Gurmukh is a member of the notorious Bawariya gang, with a criminal history involving house thefts in Shamli, Saharanpur, and Kairana districts of Uttar Pradesh. He confessed to committing five chain snatching incidents and one bike theft case in Tirupati.

Gurmukh admitted that on October 4, he and his two accomplices, Jayaram and Mohan, came to Tirupati and stole a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle (AP 40 DV 2563) parked near the LG Service Centre. Using the bike, they carried out multiple chain snatching crimes across the city.