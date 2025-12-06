All arrangements in place for ODI today

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president Kesineni Sivanath said that all arrangements have been completed for the ODI between India and South Africa at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium as part of the IDFC First Bank Series scheduled on Saturday.

The president along with secretary Sana Satish Babu and other members of the ACA reviewed the arrangements here on Friday for the match. Interacting with the police officials, they took stock of the security and traffic regulation measures being taken and offered suggestions.

The ACA officials examined the facilities for the spectators, including drinking water, restrooms, medical facilities and fire safety, were in place.

Special attention was paid to the VIP and VVIP galleries, the movement of dignitaries and their security arrangements.

Concerned officials were instructed to ensure hassle-free coordination among the ACA officials, agencies and the police force involved in the management of thematch.