Seethakka commends staff for smooth conduct of GP polls

Hyderabad: Minister for Panchayat Raj Seethakka on Wednesday praised the staff of her department for successfully, smoothly and peacefully conducting the gram panchayat elections.

The minister said it is a matter of pride for Telangana that these crucial elections, which strengthen democracy at the village level, were completed in a peaceful atmosphere without any untoward incidents.

She extended special appreciation to State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini for her continuous monitoring, transparency and commitment during the conduct of the elections.

Similarly, she acknowledged G Srujana, Commissioner of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, for efficiently handling key responsibilities as the election authority.

Seethakka specifically commended Commissioner Srujana for successfully completing the elections by effectively coordinating district-level panchayat officials and staff, ensuring no obstacles arose anywhere, and conducting every stage systematically without giving rise to criticism or allegations. The minister expressed hope that this level of performance would continue even after the formation of the newly elected governing bodies, and that efforts would be made to provide even better services to the rural people.