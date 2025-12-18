AP lines up Rs 1.5 lakh cr infrastructure push

Vijayawada: The state is moving ahead with an ambitious infrastructure development drive, with investment proposals exceeding Rs 1.5 lakh crore across multiple sectors and districts, principal secretary M T Krishna Babu outlined at the 4.5th collectors’ conference on Wednesday.

The Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board has signed 20 MoUs, including three projects valued over Rs 10,000 crore and two between Rs 5,001–10,000 crore. Eight proposals fall in the Rs 1,001–5,000 crore range, and seven are below Rs 1,000 crore. Six proposals are in the SIPC/RFP stage, while 14 have moved to implementation.

In aviation, AP Airports Development Corporation Limited has secured 10 MoUs, ranging from Rs 501–1,000 crore for five projects to others exceeding Rs 10,000 crore, covering aerospace manufacturing, flight training, and infrastructure development. Notable investments include Rs 20,000 crore by GMR-VIAL at Bhogapuram Aerocity.

Coastal and maritime infrastructure projects including the Mulapeta port (Srikakulam) with 100 MMTPA capacity, a 1,000-acre shipbuilding cluster, a 400-acre logistics park, and expansion of Gangavaram port (Visakhapatnam) from 64 to 100 MMTPA. AMNS and NTPC are establishing captive ports in Anakapalli worth Rs 4,735 crore and Rs 1,000 crore respectively, while Kakinada will host LNG terminals worth Rs 11,000 crore and Rs 1,960 crore, alongside expansion of deep-water ports and Uppada fishing harbor (Rs 361 crore).

Shipbuilding clusters in Krishna and Nellore districts will see investments of Rs 7,600 crore, Rs 1,500 crore, and Rs 3,000 crore, while a Green Industrial City in Durgarajapatnam port area is projected at Rs 5,000 crore. Aerospace and aviation projects in Sri Sathya Sai, Kurnool, and Palnadu districts will bring Rs 2,699 crore, Rs 7,100 crore, and Rs 633 crore investments respectively.

The state will also implement a dedicated MICE Promotion Bureau and the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) to strengthen tourism, logistics, and investment facilitation.