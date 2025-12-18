GP poll result a resounding slap on Oppn’s face: TPCC

Hyderabad: TPCC President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud expressed delight that the Congress party's dominance continued in the third phase of the panchayat election results. The results of the first, second and third phases of the sarpanch elections reflect the favourable atmosphere created at the rural level by the government's public welfare programmes. This verdict given by the people will serve as a guiding principle for the strengthening of Congress in Telangana, he said.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the villages have once again crowned the Congress party. This verdict given by the people is a testament to the performance of the Congress government.

The resounding victory of Congress-backed candidates in the majority of sarpanch seats across the state in the third phase of elections is a clear reflection of the confidence that rural voters have placed in the Congress government's administration. The results of the third phase of the Panchayat elections have become a slap in the face for the opposition parties. Mahesh Kumar Goud said this verdict, which reflects the aspirations of the people, has once again proven the satisfaction of the rural population with the Congress government's administration.

The TPCC chief said that the people have embraced the slogan of "welfare, social justice and development," and the resounding victory of Congress candidates in the sarpanch elections is a clear indication of this. The large-scale support for Congress from minorities, Dalits, tribals, women, farmers and youth indicates a new direction in the village governance system. Social justice was clearly reflected in the panchayat elections.

The TPCC President commented that the way rural people are making decisions based on development and welfare is ushering in a new political culture in Telangana. This victory has increased the party's responsibility, and the Congress government is committed to accelerating rural development. The government will move forward in strengthening the Panchayat Raj system and making every village a priority centre for development.