All dilapidated temples to be renovated in 3 years

Nellore: Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said that all the temples which are in a dilapidated condition would be removed in the coming three years in the state.

Ramanarayana Reddy along with municipal administration minister Ponguru Narayana visited ancient Sri Krishna Dharmaraja Swamy and Bramaramba Semetha Mallikarjuna Swamy temples located at Nawabpet in the city on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the minister conducted a review with the officials on renovation of two temples and ordered them to prepare estimations.

Later, speaking to media persons, the endowments minister said that there are several ancient temples in the state that are in a dilapidated condition for various reasons.

He said that after collation government came to power in the state, some guidelines have been formulated as per Agama Sastra’ for reconstruction of temples. As part of this programme advice must be taken from Agama pandits and Sthapathis based on historical prominence of the temple which is to be renovated.

He said that this would lead to some delay in taking up the renovation projects. He said that despite this, some efforts were made for reconstruction of Bramaramba Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple but it did not progress.

On reconstruction of Sri Krishna Dharmaraja Swamy temple, Ramanarayana Reddy said that there are 24 families residing by constructing houses on the premises of the temple for several years. As per the court directions, the government has proposed to construct houses at other places very soon for them.

Minister Narayana said that government is keen on renovation of ancient temples and efforts have been made in this direction in the past six months.

The minister said that the people living on the premises of Srikrishna Dharmaraja Swamy temple would be shifted only after settlement of court case.

Later, the duo inspected the arrangements made by municipal authorities at burial ground, popularity known as Bodigadi Thota, where the people proposed to perform rituals at the tombs for departed elders during Sankranti festival.

Municipal additional commissioner O V Nandan, endowments assistant commissioner A Janardhan Reddy and others were present.