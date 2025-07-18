All eligible will be covered under welfare schemes

Nellore: Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy has said that all eligible in the constituency would be covered under the welfare schemes irrespective of political parties.

As part of ongoing ‘Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu’ (STA) programme, the MLA visited NSR Colony, Nandalagunta and Patur villages villages in Kovur mandal on Thursday.

During the interaction, the MLA learnt about the problems being faced by locals and assured them that she will address all problems in a phased manner.

While responding to the pleas of the people for ration cards, house sites, pensions etc, the MLA said the people need not worry as the government would provide every welfare programme to the eligible in a transparent manner.

The MLA urged the people to analyse the difference between the previous YSRCP government and present TDP-led coalition government regarding provision of welfare schemes like pensions, houses, house sites etc.

She said the government would launch Annadatha Sukhibhava Scheme (ASS) later this month and free RTC bus travel for women next month. The MLA informed that government was keen on re-launching the Kovur Sugar factory and will establish industries in IFFCO and Kisan SEZ as number of youth in the constituency would have job opportunities in them very soon.

While saying that she has became MLA only because of hard work by the party functionaries, Prasanthi Reddy assured that the party activists who were responsible for bringing the party in 2024 elections will be placed in better positions.

TDP Kovur mandal president Kollareddy, Penna Delta Chairman Jetty Rajagopal Reddy, party leaders Sudhakar Reddy and others were present.