All eyes on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan as the three capitals ball is in Raj Bhavan

Amaravati: The three capitals bill and the APCRDA Repeal Bill will be put for the discussion in front of the Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Monday, according to Raj Bhavan sources. The concerned officials have been preparing a note on these two bills, on the controversial points.

Both, the ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP have been arguing on their sides. At the same time the BJP AP president Kanna Lakshminarayana also wrote a letter to the Governor urging not to give assent to the bills.

In these circumstances, everyone in the State has been eagerly waiting for the decision of the Governor.

The possible decisions of the Governor on these bills will include giving an assent or take a legal opinion or take an opinion from the Attorney General of India on the three capital bill. The YSRCP Government believes that they have satisfied all the provisions and procedures as suggested by the Constitution of India and rules framed according to that. On the other hand, the TDP objecting with the same tone that there are many demerits in the bill, which must be addressed before enacting it as an Act.

The TDP said that the AP Legislative Council disapproved the policy of the Government under Rule 71 of the business rules. Hence the same policy cannot be introduced once again. The Council did not reject the bills, however has referred the amendments proposed to the Select Committee of the Council. When the bills were introduced for the second time, the Council did not consider them as they were pending with the Select Committee. The matter regarding Amaravati as the capital city is pending with the High Court and therefore is sub judice. As per the AP Reorganization Act, there shall be only one capital and not more than that for Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the BJP explained that the Reorganization Act provides for only one capital to the State. The Bill on Decentralization of Capital is against the Reorganization Act. Further the previous government has raised an amount of Rs 2,000 Cr through the sale of Amaravati bonds for development of capital region Amaravati, apart from 32,000 acr sacrificed by the farmers in that area.

On the other hand, the YSRCP strongly stated that they followed all the legal formalities and there would be no litigation in it. The government is expecting that the bills will get the assent of the Governor on Monday itself.