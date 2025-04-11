All hostels in Manyam to have CC cameras

Parvathipuram: The district administration is implementing robust measures to curb irregularities and enhance services for students in welfare hostels. District collector A Shyam Prasad directed officials to install CCTV cameras in all hostels to ensure close monitoring of students. This decision comes in response to several recent untoward incidents reported across various hostels, prompting the administration to adopt strict measures to prevent recurrence.

The collector instructed hostel wardens to remain vigilant and actively monitor activities within the premises. “Top priority must be given to periodic medical check-ups,” he said, adding, “In case of emergencies, students should be admitted to hospitals immediately upon detecting any health issues.” To address grievances, particularly concerning misbehaviour by teachers or others toward girl students, he announced that SHE BOX complaint systems will be installed in all hostels.

The collector also stressed the need to tackle anaemia among students, ordering regular haemoglobin tests and initiatives to reduce anaemia prevalence. He directed officials to demolish dilapidated buildings on hostel premises to prevent accidents and ensure a safe environment. Additionally, he called for the installation of mosquito meshes and maintaining a clean atmosphere in the hostels. Focusing on students’ holistic development, the collector urged Hostel Welfare Officers (HWOs) to prioritise high-quality academic performance. He suggested utilising vacant spaces for growing nutritious gardens and installing solar panels to promote sustainability. “Students should experience overall growth, and we must work toward that goal,” he said.