All-India basketball tourney concludes

  • Created On:  21 Dec 2025 8:06 AM IST
All-India basketball tourney concludes
Jaipur team winners of the All-India basketball tournament

Visakhapatnam: The All-India Basketball Tournament for its employees saw great enthusiasm of the teams.

Organised by the State Bank of India, the competition saw participation of 17 teams from across the country.

The Jaipur team emerged victorious, defeating the Chandigarh team, while the Delhi team secured the third position and Gandhinagar secured the fourth place.

SBI deputy managing director G.S. Rana attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest and presented prizes to the winners

All-India Basketball TournamentState Bank of IndiaSBI employees sports meetJaipur team winnersVisakhapatnam sports event
