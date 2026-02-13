Turkish Airlines carried 7.6 million passengers in January 2026
Turkish Airlines announced passenger and cargo traffic results for January with 10% higher passenger capacity in terms of available seat kilometers compared to that of 2025. In January, number of passengers recorded as 7.6 million and total load factor realized as 84%.
According to January 2026 Traffic Results;
- The number of carried passengers recorded as 7.6 million. International load factor was 83.7% while domestic load factor was 87.5%.
- Number of international-to-international passengers carried increased by 10.8% from 2.8 million in 2025 to 3.1 million in this period.
- Available seat kilometers (ASK), increased by 10% to 23.7 billion during the period of January 2026 from 21.5 billion for the same period of 2025.
- Cargo/Mail carried during the period of January 2026 increased by 18.8% from January 2025, totaling 178.3 thousand tons.
- By the end of January 2026, the number of aircraft in the fleet was 522.
Traffic results are consolidated and include Turkish Airlines main brand and AJet data.
Next Story