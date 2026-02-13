Turkish Airlines carried 7.6 million passengers in January 2026

Turkish Airlines announced passenger and cargo traffic results for January with 10% higher passenger capacity in terms of available seat kilometers compared to that of 2025. In January, number of passengers recorded as 7.6 million and total load factor realized as 84%.

According to January 2026 Traffic Results; The number of carried passengers recorded as 7.6 million. International load factor was 83.7% while domestic load factor was 87.5%.

Number of international-to-international passengers carried increased by 10.8% from 2.8 million in 2025 to 3.1 million in this period.

Available seat kilometers (ASK), increased by 10% to 23.7 billion during the period of January 2026 from 21.5 billion for the same period of 2025.

Cargo/Mail carried during the period of January 2026 increased by 18.8% from January 2025, totaling 178.3 thousand tons.

By the end of January 2026, the number of aircraft in the fleet was 522. Traffic results are consolidated and include Turkish Airlines main brand and AJet data.