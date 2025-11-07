All India Services officers visit Kurnool GGH

Kurnool: A team comprising 15 All India Services officers visited the Kurnool Government General Hospital on Thursday as part of their study tour.

The delegation included officers from various elite services such as the IAS, IPS, IFS, ICAS, and ISS, currently undergoing training at the Dr MCR Human Resource Development Institute of Telangana, Hyderabad.

During the visit, the officers inspected various sections of the hospital, including the Outpatient (OP) and Inpatient (IP) departments, to review the healthcare facilities and services being extended to patients.

They interacted with hospital officials to gain insights into the infrastructure, availability of medical equipment, and the support provided under Central and State Government health schemes. Hospital Superintendent Dr K Venkateswarlu briefed the delegation about the hospital’s functioning, range of medical services, and the initiatives being implemented to strengthen public healthcare.

He stressed that serving the public should be the foremost objective of all officers and healthcare professionals, calling for a positive and committed approach to enhance service delivery for the benefit of the community.

The officers later toured key departments, including the Emergency Wing, the newly established Diagnostic Block, and the Super Specialty Department. Resident Medical Officer Dr. Venkataramana, Administrator Sindhu Subrahmanyam, Assistant Professor Dr Kiran Kumar, and other senior staff members accompanied the visiting officers during the inspection.