All-new midday meal for students from tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: Come Tuesday, students studying in government and aided schools will get to taste flavourful meals.

Thanks to the State government's initiative to serve delicious midday meals to students, the weekly menu not only dots with a variety of dishes but also ensures taste in the food being served.

The cyclic menu was designed to make food flavourful sans variation in taste across the State. With Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy instructing the officials concerned not to compromise on the quality of the midday meal, special care has been paid to bring out the menu that has revised dishes in the list.

About 3.50 lakh students studying in more than 4,090 schools will benefit through the revised menu.

Department of School Education officials said the quality of the midday meal scheme would be monitored at regular intervals wherein parents' committees, Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty, village secretaries and self-help group women would play an active role in inspecting the quality of food served.

This apart, a special App will soon be launched to manage the midday meal scheme in an efficient manner.

While close to 45,000 schools across the State would benefit from the midday meal scheme which will be implemented from Monday, more than 4,000 schools in Visakhapatnam district would avail the facility.

Weekly menu

On Tuesday, the menu includes cooked rice, sambar, egg curry, and chikki. On Tuesday, tamarind or lemon or mango-rice, tomato dal and boiled egg will be served. On Wednesday, vegetable rice, potato kurma, boiled egg, and chikki and on Thursday the menu has khichdi, tomato chutney, and boiled egg. While cooked rice, dal with green leaves, boiled egg, and chikki will be served on Friday, cooked rice, sambar and sweet pongal is listed on Saturday.