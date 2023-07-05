All-night counseling for Headmaster promotions in Kakinada

The counseling programme for headmaster promotions started from midnight on Tuesday and continued till dawn on Wednesday as Shivratri Jagarana at Kakinada District Educational Officer's office. The teachers got into trouble with this. This counseling was conducted to promote the School Assistants to gazetted HM posts to fill up the vacancies of gazetted HM posts created in the background of MEO-2 posts. It has been decided to give promotions to 53 school assistants from ZP schools and 20 teachers from government high schools.

After checking the certificates in the afternoon, the schedule was announced that the counseling would be held at 4 pm on Tuesday. However, the counseling process did not start until after 11-30 pm. After that, the counseling continued for five or six hours and ended at 7 am on Wednesday. Hundreds of teachers and their family members had to keep a sleepless night inside the premises of the DEO office throughout the night.

The teachers criticized that all the time was wasted in correcting the mistakes in the vacancies and seniority lists and everything should have been prepared well in advance.

DEO Annapurna said that appeals were coming from the teachers till evening. She said they had to take time to examine them all. She said that the officers and staff worked 24 hours in unison to conduct the counseling without causing any trouble or dissatisfaction to anyone. Leaders of the State Teachers Union (STU), Panchayati Raj Teachers Union (PRTU), United Teachers Federation (UTF), and others also participated.