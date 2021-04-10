All parties focus on Tirupati bypoll

Amaravati: With the conclusion of MPTC and ZPTC elections various political parties, including the ruling YSRCP, TDP, BJP and Jana Sena have turned their full attention on Tirupati by-elections.

All the top leaders of YSRCP, TDP and host of central leaders of BJP are now making a beeline to Tirupati. As the campaign is growing shriller, YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy too is learnt to have decided to campaign and ensure that the party candidate wins the polls.

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu participated in a road show at Podalakur in Nellore district on Friday. He will participate in the election campaign at Sullurpet on Saturday, Rapur on Sunday and at Tirupati on April 14. TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh participated in the election campaign in Gudur on Friday.

Meanwhile, after the completion of MPTC and ZPTC elections all the YSRCP leaders, including ministers and MLAs are camping in various Assembly constituencies and have taken up an intense campaign for the Tirupati by-elections.

Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah participated in the election campaign at Tirupati. Later, speaking to the media at Tirupati, he refuted the BJP claim on declining permission for the benefit show of Pawan Kalyan's film 'Vakil Saab'. He said there are no political motives but it was done as per regulations and to check over inflated prices of movie tickets.

He questioned why the Tirupati voters should vote for BJP, which supported the Congress party in the bifurcation of State and after coming to power failed to implement the AP State Reorganisation Act 2014 in toto. The latest decision of BJP to cause harm to the State was its decision to privatise the Visakha Steel Plant, he said.

Minister for Education A Suresh participated in the election campaign in Nellore district. He came down heavily on Chandrababu Naidu for propagating false information on the education sector.

YSRCP MLA and former minister K Parthasarathi is also campaigning for Tirupati by-election in Nellore district. The attention is more on Nellore district as it has the highest number of Assembly constituencies under the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency.