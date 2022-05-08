All parties get into election mode

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: With less than 2 years left for the term of YSRCP government to expire, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his team are evolving pre-election strategies and gearing up party and government machinery as it is no cake walk for them in view of the ever changing political scenario. The TDP too is not lagging and the announcement of their president N Chandrababu Naidu that he would tour districts and expose what he called the dark rule of Jagan is welcomed by their party leaders.

Local leaders including ex-minister Paritala Sunitha was the first to launch people connect meetings and vehemently criticising the YSRCP for its people-disappointing rule contrary to their tall promises. For over 6 months, she had been meeting people of her Raptadu constituency as well as Dharmavaram constituency where her son Paritala Sriram was made in-charge after the exit of TDP leader Varadapuram Suri, who after the electoral debacle of TDP had switched loyalties to BJP and is still in the party. Similarly, leaders like ex-MLA V Prabhakar Choudhury has started padayatra to connect with people and expose failures of the YSRCP.

TDP ex-minister Kalava Sreenivas also had been active in party affairs for some time and had been motivating lower rung of leaders giving them moral support. Uravakonda MLA Payyavula Keshav too is well oiling his party machinery on his constituency and is vociferous in his anti-YSRCP campaign. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has already announced that he would start district tours as a run-up to the general elections and get into election mode and political strategy. All the ruling party MLAs, MLCs and MPs and local body leaders have all been activated politically taking clues from the chief minister blowing election trumpet and setting the tone even for the bureaucrats to fall inline with the government strategies.



Local MLA Anantha Venkatram Reddy told The Hans India that he is confident of a repeat of 2019 victory for the simple reason that Jagan Mohan Reddy redeemed all his election promises. Despite anti-YSRCP propaganda the people are happy with the performance of the government. The YSRCP leaders boast of spending a lion's share in state budget for people's welfare.

District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan and joint collector Garg too are frequently inspecting village and ward secretariats and ensuring that the welfare schemes benefits reach the last person in the district. The village secretariats are viewed as a political game changer for the YSRCP government. Jagan's multi-pronged strategy would surely deliver goods, YSRCP leaders exuded confidence. Ex-Minister Sankara Narayana told The Hans India there is no reason why YSRCP will not return to power when CM fulfilled everything he promised. The Jana Sena party has poor party machinery in the district.

They neither connect with people nor with the media. They still see Pawan Kalyan as an actor and themselves as fans of actor. They come on to the streets only when their leader visits a town. The actor-turned-politician must realise that the party is not organisationally established and is unlikely to deliver goods even in 2024. The present political scenario suggests that there will be a grand alliance of anti-YSRCP forces whose one-point programme is to see the eclipse of the ruling party. A local BJP leader sees possibility of TDP, BJP and Jana Sena coming together for the 2024 Assembly elections.