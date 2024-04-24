All people should Co-operate for free and fair elections

Live
Tadipatri: The District Superintendent of Police, Amit Bardar, visited Chinnayakkalur and Devunuppalapadu villages in Peddapappur Mandal of Tadipatri constituency on Wednesday.
He met with locals and participated in a flag march with the Central Armed Forces. Bardar assured residents of a peaceful environment during the upcoming elections. He urged them to cast their votes freely without fear or bias.
The SP also cautioned them against engaging in riots or quarrels, highlighting the consequences for both themselves and their families. He emphasized the importance of staying clear of legal troubles.
Once you get involved in cases, it not only affects your life but also the lives of your children," Bardar warned. He requested everyone's cooperation in ensuring fair and transparent elections free from irregularities. The Tadipatri DSP, CM Gangaiah, accompanied the District SP during the visit.