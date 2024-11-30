All revenue services should be available online: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday made it clear that all the services pertaining to the revenue department should be made easy and should be made available online.

As the technology has developed, people should not make rounds to the government offices for getting certificates, the Chief Minister said while chairing a review at the Secretariat on the revenue department.

He said that online services should be made available for documents like birth, death, caste and income certificates. The Chief Minister focussed on the appeals and complaints received from the public and the solutions with regard to revenue department.

Of the 1,74,720 petitions received from the public, 67,928 belong to the revenue wing, particularly related to revenue records, land encroachments and assigned lands, the officers informed the Chief Minister.

Chandrababu directed the officers to take immediate measures to resolve all such issues finding permanent solutions to them. He also made it clear that forcing the complainants to make rounds to the government offices to find solutions to their problems will not be tolerated any longer.

“If a complaint is received, it should be dealt with in full scale and permanent solution should be found. Just resolving it for namesake will not be tolerated,” he said. Stating that the people are facing umpteen problems, particularly in revenue department, due to the policies adopted by the previous government, the Chief Minister said they are now making rounds to the government offices finding solutions to their issues.

He felt an urgent need to cleanse the revenue wing so that the people can get the services more easily. He also said that a third party audit should be conducted on all the exercises like how much time is being taken to resolve a particular problem and whether the complainant is satisfied or not with the solution.

The officers explained to the Chief Minister in detail the departmental action being taken on illegal land encroachments, fake transactions and disputes that have taken place in the past five years. When the officers gave the minute details on the large-scale irregularities in land transactions in the past five years, the Chief Minister directed them to submit a detailed report on the involvement of the officers concerned in such illegal transactions, who are responsible for such irregularities, persons operated behind the scheme, binamis, if any, and the involvement of any political leader.

The officers also told Chandrababu that of the 16,816 total number of villages, resurvey has been completed in 6,698 villages in an extent of 85 lakh acre. The Chief Minister said that in this resurvey, 2,79,148 complaints have been received and these complaints should be resolved amicably and also conduct the further resurvey in other villages in a most transparent way without giving room for any kind of complaints.

Revenue minister Anagani Satya Prasad said that the photos of the former CM on the field marks are being removed and it costs Rs 15 for deleting each photo. Thus, it goes up to Rs 12 crore to remove the photos on all the field marks in the state, he said.