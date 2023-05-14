All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements

The AP EAPCET 2023 joint entrance exams for admissions into engineering, agriculture and pharmacy for the academic year 2023-24 will begin from Monday (May 15) across the state of Andhra Pradesh. Engineering entrance exams will be held from May 15 to 19. AP EAPSET Chairman, Anantapur JNTU Vice-Chancellor Professor Rangajanardana stated that agriculture and pharmacy entrance exams will be conducted in two sessions per day on 22nd and 23rd. He made it clear that even a minute's delay will not be allowed.



He said that the exams will be conducted in two phases, morning and afternoon and asserted that the examination will start at 9 am and the students will be allowed to enter the examination center from 7.30 am. The examination which starts at 3 pm, the students will be allowed from 1.30 onwards.

Students appearing for the examination are advised to bring identity card for photo identity along with the hall ticket to the examination centre and students with hand decoration will not be allowed to enter the examination center. SC and ST candidates should submit caste identification document on the day of examination.

The Chairman of EAPCET suggested that if there are any mistakes in the hall ticket, it can be rectified by calling the help center on 08554-23411, 232248 or sending mail. While 129 centres were set up in Andhra Pradesh and 7 centers in Telangana, 3,40,000 people will appear for these exams.