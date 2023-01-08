All set for APPSC Group 1 preliminary exam today, officials make arrangements

A preliminary examination (screening test) will be held today (Sunday) for the filling up of Group-1 posts in the state. Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has made elaborate arrangements for the examination, which will be conducted in 297 centers in 18 districts across the state. A total of 1,26,449 candidates will appear for the exam.



Paper-1 will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm and Paper-2 from 2 pm to 4 pm with each paper having 120 questions. Candidates have to show the prescribed identity card along with the hall tickets at the examination centres. The candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centers from 9 am to 9.30 am in the forenoon and from 1 pm to 1.30 pm in the afternoon excluding grace period of 15 minutes.



Candidate should update the nominal data available with the invigilator if biodata details are wrongly mentioned in the application. Original and duplicate copies of OMR answer sheet given to the candidate. After completion of the examination the candidate should give the original copy to the invigilator and keep the duplicate copy.

The primary 'key' will be released on Sunday night or on Monday. APPSC Chairman Gautam Sawang said that their aim is to conduct the examinations in the most transparent manner.