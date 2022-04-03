All set for bifurcation of Krishna district

Vijayawada: Arrangements reached the last stage for bifurcation of Krishna district. NTR Vijayawada district will be carved out from the existing Krishna district with headquarters in Vijayawada.

The long cherished demand of western Krishna people and east Krishna people will be fulfilled with the bifurcation. People of Eastern Krishna are not happy for a long time because the district officials stay in Vijayawada camp office most of the year.

Moreover, the Machilipatnam town and other eastern mandals are neglected for a long time. Following the bifurcation of the district, Collector and other officials stay in Machilipatnam only.

While the senior officers of NTR Vijayawada district will stay in Vijayawada. It is expected the administration will be improved with smaller districts and people have easy access to the Collectorates. The State government has made all arrangements for reorganisation of districts from 13 to 26 with creation of 13 new districts.

Bifurcation of the district is acceptable to both regions except for the people of three Assembly constituencies Gannavaram, Nuzvid and Penamaluru.

People of Gannavaram, Penamaluru and Nuzvid constituencies want to be with NTR Vijayawada district. Nuzvid is likely to be merged with Eluru district. Gannavaram and Penamaluru are likely to continue in Krishna district only.

With bifurcation of the district, people of Jaggaiahpet, Nandigama, Tiruvuru and Mylavaram areas will be happy because they can reach the district headquarters Vijayawada in less than three hours. Compared to Machilipatnam, Vijayawada is nearer to the people of Western Krishna.

The Vijayawada district will be left without airport, rich delta lands producing the paddy and horticulture crops and aqua cultivation. Gannavaram Airport will be Krishna district.

Newly formed NTR Vijayawada district will retain good infrastructure facilities like national highways, Vijayawada railway junction, Pandit Nehru Bus station, educational institutions, commercial establishments and state and central institutions. Krishna district will retain the fertile lands, aqua production, beaches, fishing harbours, seaport etc.

Nuzvid Assembly constituency known for cultivation of Banginapalli delicious mangoes will be merged with Eluru district. The people of Nuzvid wish to be part of NTR Krishna district. But the government seems determined to merge Nuzvid with Eluru district. Nuzvid mango farmers have to sell their produce in NTR Vijayawada district because Vijayawada is the biggest market for the farmers. Prestigious IIIT located in Nuzvid will go to Eluru district.

Majority people in Krishna district are not opposing the bifurcation of the district. There is a long pending demand from the people of both Eastern and western Krishna for bifurcation.

But the people of three Assembly constituencies Gannavaram, Penamaluru and Nuzvid are not happy. But, the ball is in the court of the State government, which is likely to give gazette notification on Sunday on reorganization of district.