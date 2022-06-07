All set for BJP's Godavari Garjana

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Will the BJP-JS roadmap for the 2024 Assembly elections come out at the public meeting which will be attended by BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday?



Will the name of a joint Chief Ministerial candidate be announced along with the procedure to be followed for alliances? There is an intense debate going on in the political circles on the same issue right now.

The BJP ally, the Jana Sena, is not only participating in the arrangements for the JP Nadda's meeting 'Godavari Garjana' which will be held on Tuesday but also playing a key role in mobilising the masses.

A few days ago, Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan announced that he was looking forward to a roadmap from the BJP. At present, the same word is often heard in the context of Nadda's meeting in Rajamahendravaram.

Things have changed after Jana Sena's prominent leader Nagendra Babu's recent announcement that Pawan Kalyan should be the CM candidate, regardless of who he is allied with. Jana Sena has also just begun to insist that Pawan should be declared the joint CM candidate. Jana Sena's demand for clarity on the CM candidate is a matter of increasing pressure on the BJP.

Two days ahead of the 'Godavari Garjana' meeting, combined East Godavari district Jana Sena leaders met with the BJP State leaders here on Sunday and held talks.

On the occasion, the Jana Sena leaders appealed to the BJP leaders to see that their national president J P Nadda announces the name of Pawan Kalyan as the joint CM candidate of the BJP-Jana Sena alliance at the Rajamahendravaram meeting itself.

The BJP State leaders had said that they would definitely bring the subject to the notice of their Central leadership. The Godavari Garjana is expected to have a major impact on the coordination between the BJP and the Jana Sena. The Jana Sena has been asking the BJP to give them a roadmap for some time. In Jana Sena's view, the roadmap is a strategy to be followed to prevent the split of the anti-establishment vote, as well as the announcement of the name of the joint CM candidate, party leaders said.

The State, district, and parliamentary constituency level coordination committees have been set up to coordinate between the BJP and Jana Sena cadres. But committee meetings were held two times only. These meetings did not take place due to Covid and local body elections. For this reason, there has not yet been full coordination between the two parties.

Meanwhile, BJP State president Somu Veerraju gave a statement that his party would give the post of CM to a BC candidate. This caused great embarrassment to the Janasena leadership. If Pawan Kalyan is not the CM candidate, the cadre and the fans question the alliance.

Jana Sena district president Kandula Durgesh said the State BJP leadership had a responsibility to take into account their views. He hopes that when the BJP national president Nadda arrives, the announcement of the name of the joint CM candidate and the setting up of a joint

committee for further action will take place.

Sources in the party said that the BJP State leadership was also positive about Pawan Kalyan's candidature. However, they say the Central Committee will have some restrictions and procedures in the matter of declaring the name of the joint CM candidate.