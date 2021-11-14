All set for civic body polls in Kadapa

Kadapa: District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has called upon the electorate to exercise their franchise without fear as administration has made all necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of local body elections.

Addressing media here on Saturday, he said that elections will be held for Panchayaths on November 14 Municipalities on November 15 and ZPTCs and MPTCs in the district on November 16.

He said a notification was issued for conducting elections for 38 wards, 3 Sarpanch posts. Among them 22 wards and 2 Sarpanch posts declared unanimous, election will be held for Pemmadapalle village of Rayachoti mandal, Melmarpuram village of Chitvel mandal Sarpanch posts on November 14 from 7 am to 1 pm and counting will be held from 2 pm on the same day.

Regarding Municipalities, he said that notification was issued for 50 wards. Among them, 20 for Kamalapuram, 29 Rajampet and 1 ward in Badvel municipalities. He said 34 polling centres set up in Rajampet, 20 in Kamalapuram, 2 in Badvel. There are 33,009 voters in Rajampet, 15,697 in Kamalapuram, and 1,660 in Badvel are going to exercise their franchise on November 15 and counting would be held from 8 am on November 17.

He said that notification was issued for 9 MPTCs in 7 mandals in the district. Among them, Lingala, Vontimitta, T Sundupalle MPTCs declared unanimous, while people boycotted the election for 3 MPTCs in Kondapuram mandal and election held for remaining Proddaturu, repolling for Mudhanuru, Jammalamadugu would be held. 4,050 voters are going to exercise their franchise on November 16.

He said that counting would be held for Rajampet Municipality at Annamacharya B Ed College in Rajampet town, for Kamalapuram town panchayath, ZP girls high school in Kamalapuram town and Balayogi Gurukula patasala for Badvel in the town.

Joint Collectors Saikanth Varma, Dhyana Chandra, ZP CEO Sudhakara Reddy, Jammalamadugu Municipal Commissioner and also Nodal Officer for Municipal elections Venkatarami Reddy and others were present.