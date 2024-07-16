All set for Ekadasi fest at Kotappakonda tomorrow

Guntur: Palnadu district collector P Arun Babu directed officials to make necessary arrangements for the convenience of the devotees visiting hill shrine Kotappakonda on the occasion of Tholi Ekadasi on July 17.

He along with the MLA Dr Chadalavada Aravind Babu addressed a meeting held at the Collectorate in Narasaraopet on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed officials to clean the road used for making Giri Pradashinam and arrange drinking water facilities. He urged the officials to keep ambulances ready on the Kotappakonda hill and conduct medical camps.

He directed officials to keep ready medicine for snake bites. He instructed officials to arrange meals for officials attending for duties in the Tholi Ekadasi festival duties and take steps to ensure Puja Samagri prices are within reach of devotees. He instructed officials to run buses according to the needs of the devotees.

MLA Dr Chadalavada Aravind Babu stressed the need to improve the quality of Prasadam in temples and take steps to get devotees to get darshan of God Sri Trikoteswara Swamy.