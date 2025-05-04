All set for NEET exam, stringent security imposed at centres in AP

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), essential for admissions to medical courses nationwide, is being conducted today, May 4. The examination is scheduled for two sessions: the first from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM and the second from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Over 23 lakh candidates are expected to participate in NEET this year, reflecting the ongoing high demand for medical education in the country. From Andhra Pradesh, approximately 66,000 students applied for the exam last year, with around 64,000 actually sitting for it. This year, the participation from the state is anticipated to mirror last year’s figures.

In Andhra Pradesh, examination centres have been established in 29 cities and towns, including Anantapur, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Tirupati. Successful candidates from the NEET will have the opportunity to secure admission to 776 medical colleges across India, with 1.17 lakh MBBS seats available at the national level. Additionally, there are approximately 6,500 medical seats unfilled in government and private institutions in Andhra Pradesh.

Authorities have announced that students will be granted entry into examination centres only after stringent security checks are conducted.