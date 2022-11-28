All set for smooth conduct of Panchami Theertham

Tirupati: The stage is all set for the conduct of Panchami Theertham, to be held on the concluding day of Padmavathi Ammavaru Brahmotsavams, in Tiruchanur on Monday.

TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy along with District Collector Venkatramana Reddy and SP Parameshwar Reddy inspected the arrangements for the smooth and successful conduct of Panchami Theertham. After the inspection, speaking to media, the EO said for the first time TTD has established German sheds for the sake of devotees with a holding capacity of 12,000 at Ayyappa Swamy temple, 7,000 each at ZP High School and Pudi road, a capacity of 10,000 in queue lines at Tiruchanur roads and 15,000 at Padma Pushkarini. Arrangements have been made for the waiting of 50,000 pilgrim devotees also, he added. He said necessary Anna prasadam, water, and beverages have been arranged at all the waiting points and also toilets have been arranged.

Barricading, separate entry and exit gates, queue lines and signboards have been arranged for the guidance of pilgrims.

As more pilgrims anticipated, police and TTD security have made elaborate arrangements for the safety of the pilgrims for Panchami Theertham also popularly known as Chakra Snanam.

The Chakra Snanam will be observed in the auspicious hour at 11:40 am.

As the divine power of Panchami Theertham Snanam lasts for the entire day, the devotees shall wait patiently till their turn for the holy dip, he maintained.

JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, CE Nageswara Rao and others were present.