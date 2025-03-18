All set for sports competitions for MLAs, MLCs from today

Vijayawada: The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) has made elaborate arrangements at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corpo-ration Stadium and Dandamudi Rajagopal Rao Indoor Stadium in the city for the smooth conduct of sports and games for the legislators which would be inaugurated by Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu and Minister for Sports Ramprasad Reddy on Tuesday, SAAP chairman Animini Ravi Naidu announced here on Monday.

Ravi Naidu along with MLAs Adireddi Srinivas, Bojjala Sudhir Reddy, Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, PVGR Naidu and MLCs Kancharla Srikanth, Bhumireddy Rajagopal Reddy and Panchumarti Anuradha reviewed the arrangements at the Municipal Corporation Stadium. They conducted trial games at the courts of cricket, badminton, volleyball, throwball, Tug of war and others.

Ravi Naidu said that in all 13 games would be conducted and the prizes would be distributed to the winners on Thursday.

SAAP coaches and district sports development officers (DSDOs) reviewed the arrangements. Each DSDO was given a particular sport and they are entrusted with con-ducting the competitions.

Tug of war, cricket, volleyball, throwball, tennis, kabaddi, shuttle badminton, table tennis, tennikoit and running race would be conducted on the first day.

SAAP administrative officer R Venkata Ramana, DSDOs, SAAP coaches and others participated.