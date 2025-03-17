Live
- Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand Investigates Break-In at BJP MP DK Aruna’s House
- Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman takes charge as CEO of Anusandhan National Research Foundation
- Dissatisfied over reply, Trinamool disciplinary body summons MLA
- Sole ASI of Gwalior transport department dies, leaves trail of suspicion
- Rains to Bring Relief to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh from March 21
- Jharkhand HC quashes FIR against 18 BJP leaders including Babulal Marandi, Sanjay Seth
- Modi, Luxon agree to bolster India-New Zealand trade, investment ties
- Defi Projects Transforming The Crypto Landscape
- Ranya Rao case: Karnataka Congress challenges BJP to name ministers
- Punjab Police suspends 12 officials for assaulting Army Colonel, son over parking dispute
All set for SSC exams in Prakasam district
Prakasam district authorities have made elaborate arrangement for the Class 10th public examinations starting from March 17.
Ongole: Prakasam district authorities have made elaborate arrangement for the Class 10th public examinations starting from March 17.
In separate press meets, District Educational Officer K Kiran Kumar and Prakasam District SP AR Damodar have detailed the educational and security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the public exams.
The examinations will run from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm across 183 centres district-wide, with 29,602 students including 14,994 boys and 14608 girls, participating. The DEO said that most students, a total of 28176, are from English medium, with 1,423 from Telugu medium and three from Urdu medium. Additionally, 1,564 Open School students will take exams at 23 centres from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The DEO said that they have established nine flying squads and appointed 12 route officers to oversee exam material distribution. A 30-minute grace period will be allowed for students to enter examination halls, and RTC buses will be arranged for transportation, he informed.
The SP announced that the police department has implemented strict security measures, including strong security at question paper storage rooms, police escort for transporting exam materials, enforcement of Section 144 at exam centres, closure of nearby photocopy centres during exam hours, special mobile patrolling teams in each police station area, emergency response teams stationed at strategic locations including the RTC Bus Stand, Nellore Bus Stand Centre in Ongole, and major roads.
The DEO and SP have coordinated efforts across departments to ensure all basic facilities are in place and exams are conducted in a peaceful environment. They emphasised that electronic devices are prohibited in examination centres, and strict action will be taken against anyone involved in malpractices. They advised the students to contact police at Dial 100/112 or through WhatsApp at 9121102266 in emergencies.