All set for SSC exams in Prakasam district

Ongole: Prakasam district authorities have made elaborate arrangement for the Class 10th public examinations starting from March 17.

In separate press meets, District Educational Officer K Kiran Kumar and Prakasam District SP AR Damodar have detailed the educational and security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the public exams.

The examinations will run from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm across 183 centres district-wide, with 29,602 students including 14,994 boys and 14608 girls, participating. The DEO said that most students, a total of 28176, are from English medium, with 1,423 from Telugu medium and three from Urdu medium. Additionally, 1,564 Open School students will take exams at 23 centres from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The DEO said that they have established nine flying squads and appointed 12 route officers to oversee exam material distribution. A 30-minute grace period will be allowed for students to enter examination halls, and RTC buses will be arranged for transportation, he informed.

The SP announced that the police department has implemented strict security measures, including strong security at question paper storage rooms, police escort for transporting exam materials, enforcement of Section 144 at exam centres, closure of nearby photocopy centres during exam hours, special mobile patrolling teams in each police station area, emergency response teams stationed at strategic locations including the RTC Bus Stand, Nellore Bus Stand Centre in Ongole, and major roads.

The DEO and SP have coordinated efforts across departments to ensure all basic facilities are in place and exams are conducted in a peaceful environment. They emphasised that electronic devices are prohibited in examination centres, and strict action will be taken against anyone involved in malpractices. They advised the students to contact police at Dial 100/112 or through WhatsApp at 9121102266 in emergencies.