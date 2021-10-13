All set for Teppotsavam in Vijayawada, officials to hold trial run on October 14

The Kanaka Durga temple officials said that a trial run would be held on the 14th of this month for the Teppotsavam, which is part of the Dussehra festivities. Temple EE Bhaskar on Tuesday held a meeting with engineering officials on the trial run. As the Hamsavahana (special boat) used to hold a procession of Goddess Durga and Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy is already ready, the officials discussed the arrangements to be made on the vehicle and other issues.

The officials said all arrangements for the festival have been completed and approvals are required from the Irrigation, R&B departments. However, the district authorities have to take a final decision on the boat festival as the water flow in the Krishna river is high. The officials discussed arrangements to be made if the water flow would not slow down by the 15th of this month.

Meanwhile, the temple officials said that on the sixth day of the Devi Sharanavaratri festival, the Kanaka Durga temple received Rs. 18.08 lakh through offerings as a large number of devotees visited goddess Durga on the occasion of Moola Nakshatra. The officials said the revenue was generated through the sale of various service tickets and prasadam tickets till the evening.