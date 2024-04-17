  • Menu
All set to receive nominations at GMC office

Kirthi Chekuri
GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri

Guntur: GMC Commissioner and Guntur East returning officer Kirthi Chekuri said that all arrangements have been made to file nominations from April 18 in Guntur East and Guntur West Assembly constituencies in the GMC main office in Guntur city.

In a statement, she said nominations will be accepted for Guntur East Assembly constituency in the commissioner’s chamber and for West Assembly constituency in city planner’s chamber by the returning officer.

Nominations will be accepted from April 18 to 25 between from 11 am to 3 pm. Nominations will not be accepted on holidays.

