All set to start classes in new CUAP campus

Anantapur: The Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) is all set to welcome the students to its own campus at Janthaluru on Monday. Puja was performed marking the opening of the Academic Building where Singanamala MLA Bandaru Sravani Sree was present.

MLA Sravani expressed happiness to have a prestigious institution in her constituency and promised all help to the university in the creation of infrastructure facilities. She appreciated the hard work put in by Vice-Chancellor SA Kori and the CPWD in building the campus on a fast track.

Ex-MP Talari Rangaiah and others were present.

Apart from the academic building, two hostel blocks each for boys and girls are ready for occupation. Further, construction of one more academic building, one boys hostel building and four hostel blocks will be completed before the year end.

The total establishment cost is Rs 750 crore earmarked for the purpose. The first phase of the project involves building of two boys hostels, one girls hostel apart from classrooms and administrative buildings.

The second phase construction, which would continue non-stop beyond 2024, will cost another Rs 350 crore. The campus is empowered by solar energy and will run the entire campus with solar energy, the Vice-Chancellor informed.