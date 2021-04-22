All steps taken to tackle second wave in Kurnool

Kurnool: The state government has taken all initiatives to tackle efficiently the second wave of coronavirus, said Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

He along with District Collector G Veera Pandiyan, Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, Municipal Commissioner D K Balaji addressed a media conference here at State Guest House on Wednesday.

Addressing on the occasion, the Finance Minister said the district was one among other districts in the country that has recorded a high number of positive cases last year. At a crucial period, the district administration has efficiently tackled the cases, he said and added the initiatives taken by the district administration were lauded by all. Now, the positive cases are being registered in thousands in a single day. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken several initiatives to tackle the second wave of coronavirus, stated Buggana.

He said the Chief Minister has constituted a committee comprising a Group of Ministers (GoM) to tackle the cases. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer K S Jawahan Reddy was appointed as Chairman to State Covid Command Control. A committee comprising 21 IAS, IPS and IRS officials was constituted to tackle the second wave of corona across the state.

Buggana also said the senior officials have been appointed to every district for prevention of infection. Sai Prasad, who worked as Kurnool district collector, was appointed as covid special officer to Kurnool. Expressing confidence, Buggana said the district administration will tackle the second wave of corona more efficiently. So far, 4,000 samples have been collected and within a week, the capacity would be doubled, he added.

He directed the officials to set up testing labs one at Adoni and the other at Nandyal and ensure the results within 24 hours. 15 private covid hospitals have been set up in addition to Kurnool Government General Hospital, Nandyal and Adoni areas hospitals in the district. He directed the officials to take all steps for enough oxygen supply in the district. District collector G Veera Pandiyan said so far vaccination was given to 3.40 lakh people that includes 52,884 frontline workers, 43,896 health workers, 1,23,595 people who crossed 45 years age and 1,20,848 to those who crossed 60 years. First dose of vaccination was given to field visiting staff. On Thursday, the second dose of vaccination drive would be conducted. Around 46,000 doses are kept ready, said the district collector.