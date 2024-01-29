All surveys indicate downfall of YSRCP govt, says Naidu

Nellore: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu who is on a whirlwind tour addressing a largely attended public meeting in Nellore said that all surveys were indicating the downfall of YSRCP government.

But the ruling party which is nervous from inside refuses to accept the fact that people are coming in large numbers voluntarily since they have decided to bid good bye to this government.

Taking a jibe at the Chief Minister naming his meeting at Visakhapatnam on Saturday as ‘Siddam,’ Naidu said that Jagan has declared that he was ready to go home. He said, “The Chief Minister was not only destructive but even does not know what my achievements are. If your father ever comes into your dreams ask him and he will tell you.”

It was TDP government which had laid foundation for modern Hyderabad and YSR and all other successive CMs carried forward the development as a result of which people and youth had turned job givers from job seekers.

The TDP national president said that as per the recent survey by the Central government, AP is in first place in the entire country witnessing 24% unemployment. He said that Andhra Pradesh is at No1 place in farmers’ suicides.

Naidu alleged that the YSRCP government was responsible in putting burden of Rs 56,000 crore on people by hiking power tariff 9 times during the last 5 years.

While commenting on YSRCP MLAs’ showing disinterest to contest the election despite several appeals from party high command due to fear of defeat, Naidu called upon them to join the TDP in the interest of pulling the State out of the clutches of autocratic and dictatorial rule of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said he feels ashamed even to mention the name of Nellore city MLA and former irrigation minister (Poluboyina Anil Kumar Yaday). Naidu described him as an immature politician. He does not even have minimum knowledge about irrigation sector. But he has good skills to grab crores worth of government land in Donthali, Naidupet areas and ISKCON City in Nellore city, Naidu said.

The TDP national president alleged that Kavali MLA Rami Reddy Prathap Kumar Reddy collects commissions from the realtors, shopping complex holders, apartment owners and encourages sand and wine mafia.

Naidu assured that he would take the responsibility of completing the Somasila High Level canal and pending works in Nellore Rural constituency. He promised that jobs would be provided for 20 lakh unemployed youth once TDP-JSP government comes to power.