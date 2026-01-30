Kuwait-Delhi IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Ahmedabad after bomb threat

Ahmedabad: An IndiGo Airlines flight from Kuwait to Delhi made an emergency landing in Ahmedabad on Friday after a bomb threat, triggering heightened security measures at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, officials said.

The aircraft, carrying 186 people, including 180 passengers, was in the air when a handwritten threat was discovered on a tissue paper.

The note referred to a hijacking and a bomb, prompting immediate action by the flight crew.

Following standard aviation safety protocol, the pilot alerted Air Traffic Control and decided to divert the aircraft to the nearest suitable airport, Ahmedabad.

The flight landed safely at the Ahmedabad airport, where security agencies were placed on alert ahead of its arrival.

All passengers were evacuated from the aircraft in a controlled manner and moved to a secure area of the airport. There were no reports of injuries or medical emergencies during the process.

Airport Police Station Inspector N. D. Nakum said security agencies responded swiftly after the threat was reported. "After the threat was received, all security agencies concerned were alerted. The Bomb Disposal Squad carried out a thorough check of the aircraft. No suspicious or objectionable item has been found so far. The checking process of the aircraft has been completed, and further investigation is continuing as per protocol," he said.

The Bomb Disposal Squad, CISF teams, dog squads and airport security teams conducted a detailed anti-sabotage check of the aircraft.

In addition to the plane, all passenger baggage was screened, and passengers were subjected to individual security checks in accordance with standard operating procedures.

A strong police presence was maintained across the airport during the operation. Airport sources said flight operations continued with minor, temporary adjustments while security checks were underway.

There was no immediate confirmation on when the diverted aircraft would resume its onward journey to Delhi.

Authorities are examining the origin and nature of the handwritten threat note and are working to establish how it was placed inside the aircraft.

Officials said appropriate action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

The incident comes amid a series of recent bomb threats reported in Ahmedabad. Over the past few days, the city’s airport, courts and several schools have received threat messages, all of which were later found to be non-specific or hoaxes after extensive checks.

Despite this, police and security agencies have reiterated that every such threat is treated with utmost seriousness to ensure passenger and public safety.