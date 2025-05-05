Live
All works will be completed in a time bound manner
MA&UD Minister P Narayana has said the government is keen on completing all development works in a time bound manner.
Addressing the media after inaugurating municipal parks at 9, 11, 53, divisions and Drinking Water Plant under NTR Sujala Sravanthi Scheme at Venkateswapuram on Sunday, Narayana said that tt was proposed to construct Waste Energy Plant(WEP) at Donthali village and a park with all infrastructure facilities at Allipuram village of Nellore rural mandal. He said that in view of providing drinking water to every house in the city from Sangam Barrage under NTR SSS as many as 60 tanks were constructed and another 60 are under progress. The Minister has said that as per during 2024 election promises, house sites would be distributed to the people living in Bhagsth Singh coloney in the city. He said the government is firm on completing the Amaravathi within three years despite severe financial crises. Nellore Urban Development Authority Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Y. O. Nandan and others were present.