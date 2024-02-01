  • Menu
Alla Nani congratulates new committee of Arya Vaishyas Samgam

Alla Nani congratulates new committee of Arya Vaishyas Samgam
Highlights

Alla Nani congratulated the new president, secretaries, and executive committee members of the Eluru District Urban Arya Vaishya Sangam and Affiliated Sangams at their swearing-in ceremony. The event took place at the Sitaram Bhinlia Kalyana Mandapam of the local Kurd Chettu Center on Wednesday.

Nani expressed his well wishes to the new committee and wished them success in their roles.

