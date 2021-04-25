Alla Nani responds over covid patients lying on floor in Ongole RIMS, alerts hospital staff

Andhra Pradesh Medical Health Minister Alla Nani responded to an article aired by HMTV on the plight of coronavirus patients at Prakasam District's Ongole RIMS Hospital and alerted hospital officials. Minister Alla Nani said 1600 beds have been prepared for covid victims across the district.

He explained that 14 Area Hospitals along with RIMS in Ongole have been provided with medical facilities to the covid victims. He said another 42 private hospitals were being taken over for victims in the same way and opined that 2800 remedies injections are available.

Minister Alla Nani said steps have been taken to provide medical assistance to the victims at a private school near RIMS in the wake of the rising number of covid cases in Ongole. "Every day, Kovid and non-Kovid victims need 12 tonnes of oxygen," the minister said. The officials told minister that there are 1126 beds in RIMS with 950 belonging to covid patients and 150 are of non-covid patients.

HMTV News