Alleged land registration scam surfaces in Kurnool sub-registrar office

Complainants allege deliberate manipulation of official records to conceal transactions from the Encumbrance Certificate (EC) system

Also alleges that several registered documents were deliberately given a “kept pending” status without uploading scanned copies into the index

Local sources claim that more than 30 plots were sold and registered on the disputed land, though these transactions allegedly do not appear in official EC records

ECs showing different survey numbers pertaining to the disputed government land illegally registered to Marella Ranemma.

Varikuntla Kurnool: Serious allegations of large-scale irregularities in land registrations have surfaced at the Kurnool Sub-Registrar Office, with complainants alleging deliberate manipulation of official records to conceal transactions from the Encumbrance Certificate (EC) system.

According to the allegations, several registered documents were deliberately kept in a “kept pending” status without uploading scanned copies into the index, resulting in the registrations not reflecting in ECs and thereby bypassing mandatory legal scrutiny.

The dispute relates to nearly three acres of land in Survey No. 68/2A1V of Joharapuram village under Kurnool Urban limits.

The land was reportedly purchased in 2004 by farmer Pedda Swamy from Krishna Murthy, who holds valid title deeds, pattadar passbook, adangal records, and proof of more than five decades of continuous cultivation.

Despite this, officials allegedly declared the land as government property, while at the same time allowing illegal plotting and registrations.

Local sources claimed that more than 30 plots were sold and registered on the disputed land, though these transactions allegedly do not appear in official EC records. On Monday, when The Hans India sought clarification, Kurnool Sub-Registrar Srinivasa Rao stated that he had only signed the documents placed before him and claimed he was not fully aware of the seriousness of the issue at the time.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Stamps and Registration, Kiran Kumar, told The Hans India that the department would examine the matter if formal complaints and documentary evidence were submitted and assured that action would be taken as per rules if irregularities were proved.